Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

