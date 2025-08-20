Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies comprises about 0.3% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 108,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.2%

GBX opened at $46.4590 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%.Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director James R. Huffines bought 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $623,679.56. This represents a 21.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $204,873.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,690.77. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $595,213. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

