Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,732,000 after purchasing an additional 172,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 524,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 93,557 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 115,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 499,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.7050 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

