Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.3% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 306,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $42.1750 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 1.08.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

