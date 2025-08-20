Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 800.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 222.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 121.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $41.2710 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.