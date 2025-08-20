Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after buying an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,050 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

