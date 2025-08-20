Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.9160 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

