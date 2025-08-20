Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil makes up about 0.4% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

