Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX
Paychex Trading Up 1.0%
Paychex stock opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.