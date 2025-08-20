Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 4,949 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VWO stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

