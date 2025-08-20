Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 1,151 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 86,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $159.6950 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $161.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

