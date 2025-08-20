Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,781.20. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

