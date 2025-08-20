Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Stake Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

NYSE:MOD opened at $137.0080 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $5,678,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,502.40. The trade was a 49.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,561 shares of company stock worth $25,462,844. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

