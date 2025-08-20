Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $230.3490 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.14 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.64 and its 200 day moving average is $228.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

