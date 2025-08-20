Heritage Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $351.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $354.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

