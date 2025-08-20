EntryPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for approximately 0.4% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valaris by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Valaris by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $44.2830 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. Valaris had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

