Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,014,005.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $279,428.94. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 991,046 shares of company stock worth $34,745,961 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.2230 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

