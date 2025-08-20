EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $589,000 Stake in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 195.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,969 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 133,496 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 731,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX stock opened at $12.4450 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

