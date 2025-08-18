Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $43.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

