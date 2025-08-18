iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC Stock Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,145,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,614 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

