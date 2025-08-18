Aberdeen Group plc Purchases Shares of 393,600 TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXNM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.3%

TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

