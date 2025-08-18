Aberdeen Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,163.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,342.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,614.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,773.33. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total transaction of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.