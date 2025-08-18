EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 152.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4%

MO stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.