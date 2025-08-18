Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,000 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS BNET opened at $0.14 on Monday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.