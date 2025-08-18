Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bread Financial worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bread Financial by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 391,272 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,545,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bread Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bread Financial by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.42.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:BFH opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.