Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 133,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $7,317,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 116,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $40,331.52. Following the sale, the president owned 605,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,389,617.86. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,062. Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

