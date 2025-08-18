Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $22,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $370,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 134,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,349.16. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the sale, the director owned 631,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,782,224.90. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,800 shares of company stock worth $2,644,046. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

