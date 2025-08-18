Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of First Busey worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,096,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $16,837,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $15,301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 309,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Steven W. Caple purchased 1,175 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $97,394.40. This represents a 35.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 72,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,875.60. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,625 shares of company stock worth $344,273 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. First Busey Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.81.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

First Busey Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.