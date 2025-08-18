First BanCorp. $FBP Stock Position Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First BanCorp. worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 919.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 806.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

