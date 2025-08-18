Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,532.40 ($34.34) and last traded at GBX 2,524 ($34.23), with a volume of 13254428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,456 ($33.31).

Several research firms have weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.68) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.75) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,308.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,049.83.

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

