UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 182.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $101.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.