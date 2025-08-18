Aberdeen Group plc Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $24,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.91.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $167.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

