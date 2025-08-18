Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 1.15% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $25,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

