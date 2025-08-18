Aberdeen Group plc Makes New Investment in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 816,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,796,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 300.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 351,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86,703 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.18. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

