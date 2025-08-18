Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director Buys $58,830.00 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) Director Lazar Nikolic acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,224.73. The trade was a 251.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lazar Nikolic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Lazar Nikolic acquired 7,200 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,416.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Lazar Nikolic acquired 47,832 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Lazar Nikolic acquired 921 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,201.19.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9,425.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 996,647 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 128.1% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,241,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 696,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,020.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 720,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 656,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

