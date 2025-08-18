Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director Buys $58,830.00 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) Director Lazar Nikolic acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,224.73. The trade was a 251.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lazar Nikolic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Lazar Nikolic acquired 7,200 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,416.00.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Lazar Nikolic acquired 47,832 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Lazar Nikolic acquired 921 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,201.19.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9,425.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 996,647 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 128.1% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,241,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 696,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,020.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 720,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 656,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPMT
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Point Mortgage Trust
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.