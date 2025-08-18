LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LYTS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $576.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 4,116.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

