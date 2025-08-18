Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,630 Shares of Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 489.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 376.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,486.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $59.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

