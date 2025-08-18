EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. $LII

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 24.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after buying an additional 52,888 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total value of $1,864,051.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,842.96. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $591.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.02. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.10 and a 1-year high of $689.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. Lennox International had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $635.33.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

