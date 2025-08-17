Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $580.41 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

