Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.65% of Cars.com worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

