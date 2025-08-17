Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 932 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in eBay by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,228,813.25. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,104 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

