Boston Partners Buys 34,325 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ING Group were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of ING Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ING opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%. Research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

