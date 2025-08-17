Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 135 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $556.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.54. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

