Cascade Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.57 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

