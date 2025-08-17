Boston Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $13,588,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.47.

DE opened at $488.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $371.16 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

