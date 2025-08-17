Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 14,124 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.08 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

