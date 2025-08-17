Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 261.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.32%.

Stag Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.