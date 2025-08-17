Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $504,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,458,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $176,973,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

