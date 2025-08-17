Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) versus Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Head to Head Contrast

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Croda International pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epiroc AB (publ) 0 2 0 1 2.67 Croda International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Epiroc AB (publ) and Croda International, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Croda International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epiroc AB (publ) $6.02 billion 4.11 $825.95 million $0.68 30.10 Croda International $1.85 billion 2.35 $331.56 million $1.29 13.10

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International. Croda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epiroc AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epiroc AB (publ) 13.74% 21.50% 10.73% Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Croda International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries. This segment offers solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment provides consumables for rock drilling, such as drill bits and drill rods, as well as tools for exploration drilling and rock reinforcement; ground engaging tools, such as cast lips, teeth, and protective shrouds, as well as digital solutions for the mining industry; and hydraulic attachments, including hydraulic breakers, shears and pulverizers, concrete cutters and busters, drum cutters, excavator grapples, excavator magnets, hydraulic compactors, crusher and screening buckets, auger drive units, and couplers and thumbs, as well as HATCON that is a remote monitoring tool. In addition, the company offers aftermarket services, including new circular services, productivity-enhancing technology-agnostic digital solutions, mid-life upgrades, diesel-to-battery conversions, and remanufacturing of components. Epiroc AB (publ) was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

