Cascade Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,026,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,277,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after buying an additional 73,592 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 201,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,508,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

